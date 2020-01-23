Take the pledge to vote

BJP's Hari Nagar Candidate Tejinder Bagga Clarifies Allegations over Pursuing Diploma from China

Bagga is facing Surinder Kumar Setia of the Congress and Raj Kumari Dhillon of the AAP in the February 8 elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

IANS

Updated:January 23, 2020, 6:17 PM IST
BJP's Hari Nagar Candidate Tejinder Bagga Clarifies Allegations over Pursuing Diploma from China
File photo of Tajinder Singh Bagga. Source: Twitter

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Hari Nagar Assembly candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Thursday refuted allegations that he pursued a diploma in National Development Course from the National Defence University (NDU) in China, saying he did a one-month course from Taiwan along with representative from 18 countries.

The clarification came after the Delhi BJP spokesperson was trolled for holding a diploma in the National Development Course from the NDU in China. His election affidavit mentioned a diploma in the course from the NDU, the Republic of China, Taiwan, in 2017.

"I don't know if the people questioning my diploma are themselves literate," said Bagga. "They can't differentiate between China and Taiwan, who are always against each other."

The BJP leader clarified that it was a one-month course. "I had received an invite from the Taiwan government to enrol. I stayed there for a month in December 2017 to complete the course," he said.

Asked about the content of the programme, he said, "The course focussed on foreign relations and why the world should support Taiwan."

According to the NDU website, it was established in 1906. During its over a century-long history, the NDU's name was changed nine times and was headed by over 30 superintendents.

Till date, the NDU website says it has trained thousands of outstanding officers who vowed to protect the people and serve the country.

Bagga, a school dropout, has mentioned in the affidavit that he is pursuing Bachelor Preparatory Programme from IGNOU. The IGNOU programme is offered to students who wish to attain a bachelor's degree but lacks the essential qualification of having passed Class 12.

On his plans for the constituency, Bagga said after every two days he will share plans for the Hari Nagar Assembly seat. "I have said in the first 60 days on winning the election, I will get smog towers installed in the constituency for purifying air," he said.

Bagga is facing Surinder Kumar Setia of the Congress and Raj Kumari Dhillon of the AAP in the February 8 elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The results will be out on February 11.



