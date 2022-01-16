CHANGE LANGUAGE
BJP's Hate Politics Very Harmful for Country, Says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi put out an online quiz asking people to choose among the shortcomings of the Modi government. (Photo: AFP File)

The Congress leader had put out an online quiz on Saturday, asking people about the "biggest shortcoming" of the BJP government.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the BJP’s politics of “hatred" is very harmful for the country and is also responsible for unemployment. The former Congress chief said this a day after he attacked the BJP government by putting out an online quiz.

“I also believe that the hate politics of the BJP is very harmful for the country. And this hatred is also responsible for the unemployment," he said in a tweet in Hindi. “Domestic and foreign industries cannot run without peace in the society. Will defeat this growing hatred around you everyday with brotherhood. Are you with me? #NoHate," Gandhi added.

The Congress leader had put out an online quiz on Saturday, asking people about the “biggest shortcoming" of the BJP government. The options he gave were “unemployment", “tax extortion", “price rise" and an “atmosphere of hatred"

first published:January 16, 2022, 15:21 IST