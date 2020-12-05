BJP's Karnataka Executive Adopts Resolutions for Laws against Interfaith Marriages, Cow Slaughter

Bengaluru: The BJP's Karnataka state executive on Saturday adopted resolutions for the passage and implementation of legislations against inter-faith marriages and cow slaughter in the state. State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said the government would take necessary decisions in this regard, a release said.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP national general secretary incharge of Karnataka Arun Singh, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi were among those present at the meeting held on Saturday at Belagavi. Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan has already indicated that the anti-cow slaughter bill will be introduced during the the state legislature session starting from December 7.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said the state will have a law against "love jihad", and officials have been directed to gather information regarding an ordinance promulgated in Uttar Pradesh in this regard. Uttar Pradesh had recently promulgated an ordinance against forcible or fraudulent religious conversions, which provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and fine of up to Rs 50,000 under different categories.

"Love jihad" is a coinage used by right wing activists to refer to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love. The state executive of the BJP has also strategized at ensuring that large number of BJP supported candidates win the upcoming Gram Panchayat polls.

According to sources, party's election committee and the disciplinary committee were also constituted. They said instructions have also been given to leaders and workers not to make statements on issues concerning the party or government in public or in front of the media, and to discuss about them at the appropriate forums within the party.

This has come amid recent developments in the BJP, as the wait is on for expansion or reshuffle of the state cabinet, with some aspirants openly expressing their resentment about the possible induction of certain legislators. According to reports, during the BJP's meeting in Belagavi views have been expressed about the need to discuss at party forums before taking certain decisions at the government level.

It is said that this was following Yediyurappa's move to recommend inclusion of the dominant Veerashaiva- Lingayat community under central government's OBC list, which has been put on hold, and also certain appointments made to boards and corporations.