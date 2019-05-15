English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP's Kerala Candidate K Surendran Tops List of Contestants With Criminal Cases, Has 240 Against Him
According to the National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 129 of the charges in these cases are of serious nature.
Kerala BJP general secretary K Surendran. (Twitter/ File)
Loading...
New Delhi: K Surendran, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from Kerala's Pathanamthitta parliamentary constituency, has declared 240 criminal cases against himself, topping the list of those with criminal records contesting the general elections.
Hailing from Kasaragod, he is one of the state BJP General Secretaries.
According to the National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 129 of the charges in these cases are of serious nature.
The second highest number of criminal cases was declared by the Congress candidate Dean Kuriakose from the Idukki constituency in Kerala.
He has 204 criminal cases pending against him, in which he faces 37 charges of serious nature.
Atiq Ahmad, who is contesting as an Independent from Varanasi, came in the third place with 80 serious charges in the 59 cases against him and BJP's Bapu Rao Soyam, contesting from Adilabad in Telangana, is fourth with 55 serious charges in the the 52 cases he faces.
With 19 serious charges in the 42 cases against him, the Congress' Telangana candidate Anumula Revanth Reddy is fifth in the list.
Hailing from Kasaragod, he is one of the state BJP General Secretaries.
According to the National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 129 of the charges in these cases are of serious nature.
The second highest number of criminal cases was declared by the Congress candidate Dean Kuriakose from the Idukki constituency in Kerala.
He has 204 criminal cases pending against him, in which he faces 37 charges of serious nature.
Atiq Ahmad, who is contesting as an Independent from Varanasi, came in the third place with 80 serious charges in the 59 cases against him and BJP's Bapu Rao Soyam, contesting from Adilabad in Telangana, is fourth with 55 serious charges in the the 52 cases he faces.
With 19 serious charges in the 42 cases against him, the Congress' Telangana candidate Anumula Revanth Reddy is fifth in the list.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Titled Hello Brother, Film on New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Shooting is in the Works
- Dhoni's Unique Punishment to Tackle Latecomers in Training Revealed
- Hyundai Creta SUV Stolen from Showroom after Thieves Took it for Test Drive
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Embraces Yoga to 'Stay Fresh' Ahead of World Cup
- Croatia Legend Igor Stimac Appointed New Coach of India's Men Football Team
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results