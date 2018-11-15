English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP's Ladakh MP Resigns from Party, Lok Sabha on 'Health Grounds'
Chhewang, 71, has reportedly resigned to pursue a "spiritual life" and had also been suffering from health issues.
The Ladakha MP in his letter written on Wednesday said he was resigning from the party's primary membership on "health grounds" with immediate effect. (Image: india.gov.in)
New Delhi BJP MP Thupstan Chhewang, who represents Ladakh in the Lok Sabha, has resigned from the House and also the party, its Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina said Thursday.
Chhewang, 71, has resigned to pursue a "spiritual life" and had also been suffering from health issues, Raina told PTI, insisting that his resignation is on personal grounds.
The Ladakha MP in his letter written on Wednesday said he was resigning from the party's primary membership on "health grounds" with immediate effect. He was also quitting as an MP, he added.
Chhewang, who was serving his second term in the Lower House, could not be reached for comments.
Raina said the MP had been insisting for over a year that he wanted to quit politics and pursue a spiritual life. He also had health issues, the state party chief said.
