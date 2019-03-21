LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
BJP’s Lakhimpur MLA Shot at After Argument Breaks Out During Holi Festivities at Party Office

Verma, who represents Lakhimpur in the Lok Sabha, was rushed to a hospital and is said to be out of danger.

Updated:March 21, 2019, 4:53 PM IST
Yogesh Verma was meeting some people when an argument broke out following which he was shot at. (Photo: Twitter)
New Delhi: BJP MLA Yogesh Verma was shot in the leg when an argument broke out during Holi festivities at the party office in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur on Thursday.

“Lakhimpur Sadar MLA Yogesh Verma was meeting some people when an argument broke out following which he was shot at. He is out of danger. He is in a state of shock and unable to give a statement right now. Investigation is underway,” said S Singh, DM Lakhimpur Kheri.

