1-min read

BJP Changes Challenger Against Sachin Pilot at 11th Hour, Fields Its Lone Muslim Candidate Yoonus Khan

Yoonus Khan is a sitting MLA from Deedwana constituency of Nagaur district whose name was kept reserved by the party till the last moment.

News18.com

Updated:November 19, 2018, 6:37 PM IST
Jaipur: In a change of strategy, the BJP on Monday fielded Transport Minister Yoonus Khan against Rajasthan Congress chief and CM aspirant Sachin Pilot in the Muslim-dominated Tonk Assembly constituency, replacing sitting MLA Ajit Singh Mehta.

Mehta’s name had been included in the in the first list issued on November 11.

Khan is a sitting MLA from Deedwana constituency of Nagaur district whose name was kept reserved by the party till the last moment.

The BJP released its fifth list of six candidates on Monday morning in which the party dropped two candidates, Mehta and Shankarlal Kharadi, who were earlier given tickets from Tonk and Kherwara seats, respectively.

The party gave ticket to Nanala Aahri from Kherwara in place of Shankarlal.

Besides them, the party announced the names of Mukesh Goyel from Kotputali, Mohit Yadav from Behror, OP Saini from Karauli, Rajendra Vinayaka from Kekri and Ramchandra Utta from Khinwsar.



Both Pilot and Khan will file their nomination papers on Monday, the last date for the procedure.

Rajasthan will go to polls on December 7 and the counting of votes will be held on December 11.
