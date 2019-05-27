Bengal's Saumitra Khan Couldn’t Rally for Himself; Armed With Modi’s Pep Talk, His Wife Does the Job

Among the several high-pitch and sometimes, vicious campaigns launched by political leaders across the country, Bishnupur in West Bengal has a different story to share.BJP’s Saumitra Khan has managed to win the seat without having taken part in any political gathering or roadshow after the Calcutta High Court barred him in March from entering Bankura over a few pending cases.It was Khan’s wife Sujata, who took charge and ensured his victory by 76,344 votes against Trinamool Congress’ Shyamal Santra.Prime Minister Narandra Modi had addressed a rally in Bankura on May 9 and shared some valuable tips with Sujata, along with a brief morale-boosting session.Sujata told News18, “I was worried when my husband was barred from entering Bankura. With no experience in politics, I was tensed given the challenges I was about to face during road shows and campaigns in the TMC-ruled area. However, along with a few dedicated supporters of my husband, we started campaigning with his posters in Bishnupur.”“The response was good but somewhere I got worried about all that was going around me at that time. My turning point was when I met our Prime Minister for the first time on May 9 in a public rally in Bankura. It boosted my morale immensely. He blessed me and said that he was aware of all that I was doing on Saumitra’s behalf,” she said.“Bacchaji, mujhe sab pata hai… Is ladai mein hum sab aapke saath hai… Mat sochiye ki aap akeli hain (Bacchaji, I know that you are fighting on behalf of your husband. Don’t think you are alone in this fight…We are with you),” Sujata shared what Modi told her during the rally.“He blessed me, gave a few tips and after that, there was no looking back. His suggestions gave me immense power and that day, I became sure that Saumitra is going win. I was right. Modiji is not like any other politician. He has some indescribable power,” she added.The Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency in Bankura saw election on May 12. It comprises seven Assembly segments — Sonamukhi, Onda, Barjora, Bishnupur, Katulpur, Indas and Khandaghosh.Khan, who sought a re-election from the seat, was expelled from the Trinamool Congress before joined the BJP in January, this year.