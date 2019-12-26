Take the pledge to vote

BJP's Loss in Jharkhand Assembly Polls was Unexpected, will Analyse Reasons: Ram Madhav

The JMM-led three-party alliance stormed to power in Jharkhand on Monday, ousting the BJP in yet another state in the Hindi heartland after the saffron party's stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

PTI

Updated:December 26, 2019, 5:50 PM IST
BJP's Loss in Jharkhand Assembly Polls was Unexpected, will Analyse Reasons: Ram Madhav
File photo of BJP leader Ram Madhav.

Srinagar: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday said the loss in Jharkhand Assembly elections was unexpected and the party will analyse the reasons for it.

"The Jharkhand results were below our expectations. We knew it was going to be a tough election as Jharkhand has a tendency to change governments every five years," Madhav told reporters.

The party will analyse the reasons and set things right there.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led three-party alliance stormed to power in Jharkhand on Monday, ousting the BJP in yet another state in the Hindi heartland after the saffron party's stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

The pre-poll opposition combine bagged 47 seats (JMM 30, Congress 16 and RJD one) in the 81-member assembly, while the three-member JVM (P) has extended "unconditional support" to Soren to form government.

Madhav further said that the results in Maharashtra were in favour of the BJP-led alliance "but our alliance partner ditched us".

"The mandate was the BJP led alliance in Maharashtra. It is a case of the winner becoming loser and the loser becoming the winner," he said.

