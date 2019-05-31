BJP's Man from J&K, Jitendra Singh Retains Both Ministries, Gets Additional Charge Too

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
BJP's Man from J&K, Jitendra Singh Retains Both Ministries, Gets Additional Charge Too
In 2014 general elections, Singh had defeated Congress stalwart Ghulam Nabi Azad by a margin of about 6%. In the 2019 polls, he retained the Udhampur seat crossing his previous vote share.
New Delhi: Jitendra Singh takes charge as Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, in New Delhi, Friday, May 31, 2019. (PTI)
New Delhi: Dr Jitendra Singh from Jammu & Kashmir has retained the position of a Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Development of North-eastern region and PMO in Narendra Modi’s new cabinet. Along with that he has also got the charge of three other ministries - Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space - as a Minister of State.
Singh, in the last five years, has served as the minister of state (independent charge) for Development of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister’s Office and Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and has been heading the Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space.
The Udhampur MP has been the chief spokesperson of BJP’s J&K unit.
In 2014 general elections, Singh had defeated Congress stalwart Ghulam Nabi Azad by a margin of about 6%. In the 2019 polls, he retained the Udhampur seat crossing his previous vote share.
His vote share jumped from 46.76% 2014 to 61.38% in 2019. Apart from handling the ministries, Singh has been giving due significance to his constituency as well. He has been posting about the developmental work via his official Twitter handle with the tag ‘#ConstituencyUpdate’.
Singh is a close confidante of PM Modi. Being elected from a sensitive state like Jammu and Kashmir, he was given the responsibility to look after another vulnerable region, the northeast of India. He has held the two responsibilities simultaneously.
The 62-year-old physician had remarked that the Kashmir issue is a ‘myth’ created by the Congress, National Conference and other such political groups. During a recent interview to News18 in the backdrop of the Ramzan ceasefire, he attributed militants’ indulgence in violence to foreign influence and not to government action. Singh, who has been vocal on Kashmir issue, has dismissed opposition’s demand of autonomy calling it ‘politically motivated’. In past, he shrugged off the UPA’s interaction with neighbouring Pakistan as ‘biryani diplomacy’.
