English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
V K Singh
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Arjun Munda
Arjun Ram Meghwal
Smriti Irani
Ramdas Athawale
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Babul Supriyo
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Kiren Rijiju
Giriraj Singh
Prahlad Patel
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Ashwini Choubey
Rao Inderjit Singh
R K Singh
Raosaheb Danve
Shripad Yesso Naik
Hardeep Singh Puri
BJP's Man from J&K, Jitendra Singh Retains Ministerial Berth in Modi's Cabinet, Takes Oath at Rashtrapati Bhawan
In 2014 general elections, Singh had defeated Congress stalwart Ghulam Nabi Azad by a margin of about 6%. In the 2019 polls, he retained the Udhampur seat crossing his previous vote share.
File photo of BJP leader Jitendra Singh.
Loading...
New Delhi: Former MoS for development of north-eastern region and PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh has taken oath in Narendra Modi’s new cabinet.
Singh, in the last five years, has served as the minister of state (independent charge) for Development of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister’s Office and Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and has been heading the Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space.
The Udhampur MP has been the chief spokesperson of BJP’s J&K unit.
In 2014 general elections, Singh had defeated Congress stalwart Ghulam Nabi Azad by a margin of about 6%. In the 2019 polls, he retained the Udhampur seat crossing his previous vote share.
His vote share jumped from 46.76% 2014 to 61.38% in 2019. Apart from handling the ministries, Singh has been giving due significance to his constituency as well. He has been posting about the developmental work via his official Twitter handle with the tag ‘#ConstituencyUpdate’.
Singh is a close confidante of PM Modi. Being elected from a sensitive state like Jammu and Kashmir, he was given the responsibility to look after another vulnerable region, the northeast of India. He has held the two responsibilities simultaneously.
The 62-year-old physician had remarked that the Kashmir issue is a ‘myth’ created by the Congress, National Conference and other such political groups. During a recent interview to News18 in the backdrop of the Ramzan ceasefire, he attributed militants’ indulgence in violence to foreign influence and not to government action. Singh, who has been vocal on Kashmir issue, has dismissed opposition’s demand of autonomy calling it ‘politically motivated’. In past, he shrugged off the UPA’s interaction with neighbouring Pakistan as ‘biryani diplomacy’.
Singh, in the last five years, has served as the minister of state (independent charge) for Development of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister’s Office and Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and has been heading the Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space.
The Udhampur MP has been the chief spokesperson of BJP’s J&K unit.
In 2014 general elections, Singh had defeated Congress stalwart Ghulam Nabi Azad by a margin of about 6%. In the 2019 polls, he retained the Udhampur seat crossing his previous vote share.
His vote share jumped from 46.76% 2014 to 61.38% in 2019. Apart from handling the ministries, Singh has been giving due significance to his constituency as well. He has been posting about the developmental work via his official Twitter handle with the tag ‘#ConstituencyUpdate’.
Singh is a close confidante of PM Modi. Being elected from a sensitive state like Jammu and Kashmir, he was given the responsibility to look after another vulnerable region, the northeast of India. He has held the two responsibilities simultaneously.
The 62-year-old physician had remarked that the Kashmir issue is a ‘myth’ created by the Congress, National Conference and other such political groups. During a recent interview to News18 in the backdrop of the Ramzan ceasefire, he attributed militants’ indulgence in violence to foreign influence and not to government action. Singh, who has been vocal on Kashmir issue, has dismissed opposition’s demand of autonomy calling it ‘politically motivated’. In past, he shrugged off the UPA’s interaction with neighbouring Pakistan as ‘biryani diplomacy’.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rinku Singh Banned For 3 Months For Taking Part in Unsanctioned League
- Salman Almost Confirmed His Relationship with Katrina, Night King's Mystery Decoded
- IRCTC Just Schooled a Man Who Complained About Porn Ads on Their App
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled at Lord's to Mark WC Launch
- 'Why Assume She's Dead?': Mariya Salim is Still Searching for Her Mother, 18 Years On
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results