'BJP's Mentality Atrocious, Arrogant': Mayawati Says PM's Pre-poll Dole an Attempt to Hoodwink Farmers

Giving @ Rs 17 per day to few farmers just before Lok Sabha elections is pure hoodwinking. BJP reflects poor in their thinking towards farmers and solving their misery. BJP misused govt power & machinery in a brazen manner and still not hesitating. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) 24 February 2019

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi minutes after he launched the Rs 75,000 crore PM-Kisan scheme, calling it an insult to farmers across the country.Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said farmers were the most hardworking section of society and the annual payout of Rs 6,000 to them translated to Rs 500 per month and a meagre Rs 17 per day. She called the amount a “pittance” and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of failing to fulfil its promise.“Rs 500 a month to poor farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is an insult of farmers. Farmers believe in their labour and want remunerative price of their produce but BJP mentality to give them little monetary help is atrocious and arrogant,” she said.On Sunday, Modi formally launched the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme and distributed the first instalment of Rs 2,000 to over one crore farmers during his visit to Gorakhpur.Taking a dig at the UPA government, Modi said: "Previous governments used to make farmers cry out for small benefits...they could never work for farmer's benefit. Our govt has worked for the poor and farmers...we have worked hard to ensure that every help is extended to farmers so that by 2022 they can double their income."The Prime Minister also issued a warning to those states that haven't yet submitted their list of farmers, declaring that "if they don't submit the list then farmers in their states will destroy them." "You may be opposition parties but why do you have to play politics with farmers," he asked.