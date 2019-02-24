English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'BJP's Mentality Atrocious, Arrogant': Mayawati Says PM's Pre-poll Dole an Attempt to Hoodwink Farmers
The BSP chief called the amount a 'pittance' and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of failing to fulfil its promise.
File photo of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (PTI)
Loading...
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi minutes after he launched the Rs 75,000 crore PM-Kisan scheme, calling it an insult to farmers across the country.
Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said farmers were the most hardworking section of society and the annual payout of Rs 6,000 to them translated to Rs 500 per month and a meagre Rs 17 per day. She called the amount a “pittance” and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of failing to fulfil its promise.
“Rs 500 a month to poor farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is an insult of farmers. Farmers believe in their labour and want remunerative price of their produce but BJP mentality to give them little monetary help is atrocious and arrogant,” she said.
On Sunday, Modi formally launched the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme and distributed the first instalment of Rs 2,000 to over one crore farmers during his visit to Gorakhpur.
Taking a dig at the UPA government, Modi said: "Previous governments used to make farmers cry out for small benefits...they could never work for farmer's benefit. Our govt has worked for the poor and farmers...we have worked hard to ensure that every help is extended to farmers so that by 2022 they can double their income."
The Prime Minister also issued a warning to those states that haven't yet submitted their list of farmers, declaring that "if they don't submit the list then farmers in their states will destroy them." "You may be opposition parties but why do you have to play politics with farmers," he asked.
Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said farmers were the most hardworking section of society and the annual payout of Rs 6,000 to them translated to Rs 500 per month and a meagre Rs 17 per day. She called the amount a “pittance” and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of failing to fulfil its promise.
“Rs 500 a month to poor farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is an insult of farmers. Farmers believe in their labour and want remunerative price of their produce but BJP mentality to give them little monetary help is atrocious and arrogant,” she said.
Giving @ Rs 17 per day to few farmers just before Lok Sabha elections is pure hoodwinking. BJP reflects poor in their thinking towards farmers and solving their misery. BJP misused govt power & machinery in a brazen manner and still not hesitating.— Mayawati (@Mayawati) 24 February 2019
On Sunday, Modi formally launched the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme and distributed the first instalment of Rs 2,000 to over one crore farmers during his visit to Gorakhpur.
Taking a dig at the UPA government, Modi said: "Previous governments used to make farmers cry out for small benefits...they could never work for farmer's benefit. Our govt has worked for the poor and farmers...we have worked hard to ensure that every help is extended to farmers so that by 2022 they can double their income."
The Prime Minister also issued a warning to those states that haven't yet submitted their list of farmers, declaring that "if they don't submit the list then farmers in their states will destroy them." "You may be opposition parties but why do you have to play politics with farmers," he asked.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Daniel Radcliffe Turned to Alcohol Post Harry Potter Success
- My Heart Will Always Be Heavy: Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Mom Sridevi on First Death Anniversary
- Intel Says Their 5G Modems For Phones Won't be Available Until 2020, Which Could Hurt The Apple iPhone 2019 Line-up
- Man Utd Aim to Dent Liverpool Title Dream and Boost Top-four Hopes
- Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 1: Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit Film Gets 'Dhamaal' Opening
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results