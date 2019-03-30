BJP's Mission in Arunachal Pradesh is 60+2 Seats, Says CM Pema Khandu

Exuding confidence in the BJP's poll prospects in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Saturday that voters will help the saffron party accomplish its mission of "60 plus two" in the state."We have a target of winning all the seats and the BJP's mission is 60 plus two," Khandu said while addressing an election rally here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The BJP has already opened its account in the state with three candidates declared elected unopposed in the 60-member Assembly."Overwhelmed with the development trajectory initiated by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and the state government, the voters will help the party to accomplish its mission of 60 plus two in the state and vote the BJP to power again," he said.Arunachal Pradesh is going to simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls on April 11.Mentioning that the BJP had weakened the base of the Congress in Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu said, "The Congress, which had ruled the state for several decades, was unable to find strong and suitable candidates for which it fielded candidates only in 46 assembly seats."With three BJP nominees - Kento Jini, Taba Tedir and Phurpa Tsering - emerging victorious without a contest from Aalo East, Yachuli and Dirang assembly seats respectively, it "clearly shows" that the people have "already rejected" the grand old party in Arunachal Pradesh, he said."The BJP is all set to form the next government in the state. On May 23, a new sun will rise in the state heralding a new dawn of development to be headed by a government which will continue its crusade against corruption," Khandu said.Pointing out that after several decades of the Congress "misrule" Arunachal Pradesh got its due importance only after the NDA came to power in 2014, Khandu said that in the past five years, central ministers visited the state to oversee the ongoing projects for a record 130 times while in the last 27 years during Congress rule, central ministers visited the state only 50 times."The NDA government under PM Modi has realised the potential and strategic importance of the state and fast-tracked several important projects including Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) and Greenfield Airport at Hollongi," the chief minister said.