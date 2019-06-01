BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Slams Owaisi for Muslims Can Visit Mosques Comment

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi day after he said that Muslims should not worry that the BJP has returned to power and that if PM Modi could visit temples, Muslims could also visit mosques.Mocking Owaisi as the ‘champion of secularism’, Naqvi said that it was PM Modi who included the entire population of the country in the progress and development.“The so-called champions of secularism had made the minorities their tenants and not shareholders,” Naqvi, the only Muslim minister in Modi’s cabinet, said.On Friday, Owaisi had said that Muslims should not worry that the BJP has returned to power as the Constitution guarantees freedom of religion to all.“If Modi can visit a temple we can visit our mosques, if Modi can go sit in a cave, we Muslims can also proudly say our prayers in mosques. Securing more than 300 seats is not a huge thing, Because India has a living Constitution. The 300 seats of the BJP cannot take away our rights," Owaisi had said.