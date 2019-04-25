English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP's Muslim Face in Bhopal Won't Campaign for Pragya Thakur
Fatima Rasool Siddique said the 49-year-old right-wing activist's remarks have also tarnished the image of BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur gestures while addressing a party workers' meeting in Bhopal. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Bhopal: Fatima Rasool Siddique, the BJP's lone Muslim candidate in the last year's Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, Thursday announced she will not campaign for Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, the saffron party's Lok Sabha nominee from Bhopal.
Siddique, who unsuccessfully contested Assembly polls from the Bhopal North seat in November last year, said some of the statements given by Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon bomb blast case of 2008, after her candidature was announced were "communal and obnoxious".
"I won't campaign for her as she has made statements like waging a `dharm yudh' (crusade). Her controversial statement against former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad
(ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, a martyr who laid down his life-fighting terrorists in the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, has also hurt me badly," the 35-year-old told PTI.
"Pragya's statements about dharm yudh and against Karkare have not gone down well in my community also," she said.
Siddique said the 49-year-old right-wing activist's remarks have also tarnished the image of BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
"Her statements have damaged the image of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has good connect with Muslims," said the daughter of Rasool Ahmed Siddique, a Congress leader and former Cabinet minister in the state.
Chouhan is a strong votary of `Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb' (secular culture), she said.
"My community members have immense respect for him," the BJP leader said.
Asked whether she was going to join her father's party Congress, Siddique replied in the negative. Siddique, a dentistry student, is a new entrant in politics.
She joined the BJP on November 8 last year and hours later she was nominated the party's candidate from the Bhopal North assembly constituency.
Though a fairly good number of Muslim women campaigned for Siddique, she lost by 34,857 votes to Congress candidate Arif Aqueel.
Aqueel is now the lone minister from the minority community in the state's Congress government headed by Kamal Nath.
Thakur is pitted against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh in the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, which the BJP has been winning since 1989.
Siddique, who unsuccessfully contested Assembly polls from the Bhopal North seat in November last year, said some of the statements given by Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon bomb blast case of 2008, after her candidature was announced were "communal and obnoxious".
"I won't campaign for her as she has made statements like waging a `dharm yudh' (crusade). Her controversial statement against former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad
(ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, a martyr who laid down his life-fighting terrorists in the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, has also hurt me badly," the 35-year-old told PTI.
"Pragya's statements about dharm yudh and against Karkare have not gone down well in my community also," she said.
Siddique said the 49-year-old right-wing activist's remarks have also tarnished the image of BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
"Her statements have damaged the image of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has good connect with Muslims," said the daughter of Rasool Ahmed Siddique, a Congress leader and former Cabinet minister in the state.
Chouhan is a strong votary of `Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb' (secular culture), she said.
"My community members have immense respect for him," the BJP leader said.
Asked whether she was going to join her father's party Congress, Siddique replied in the negative. Siddique, a dentistry student, is a new entrant in politics.
She joined the BJP on November 8 last year and hours later she was nominated the party's candidate from the Bhopal North assembly constituency.
Though a fairly good number of Muslim women campaigned for Siddique, she lost by 34,857 votes to Congress candidate Arif Aqueel.
Aqueel is now the lone minister from the minority community in the state's Congress government headed by Kamal Nath.
Thakur is pitted against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh in the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, which the BJP has been winning since 1989.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Varanasi, Women from Musahar Community Will Vote for Modi But Have One Question
- Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review: A Notch Above the Samsung Galaxy M10 And The Realme 3
- Guess What! Kanye West is Considering Creating His Own Church
- Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi's 13 Luxury Cars Auctioned on Behalf of ED
- Spotify Loses Case Against Saregama India, to Remove All Songs From the Label
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results