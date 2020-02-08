Take the pledge to vote

BJP's Muslim Face in Indore Resigns Over CAA, Accuses Party of Indulging in Politics of Hatred

The CAA and NPR proposed by the BJP government is against the constitution and is anti-Muslim, alleged the two-time corporator from Muslim dominated Khajrana area of Indore.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:February 8, 2020, 7:50 PM IST
File image of BJP flag.
File image of BJP flag. (Image: AFP)

Indore: A member of BJP for 38 years and a prominent Muslim face in saffron stronghold of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Usman Patel quit on Saturday accusing the party of doing politics of hatred.

“It’s no longer the same BJP as the party is now involved in politics of hatred,” Patel said in a video message while announcing that he has resigned from the primary membership of the party along with his supporters.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR) proposed by the BJP government is against the constitution and is anti-Muslim, alleged the two-time corporator from Muslim dominated Khajrana area of Indore.

"I am with the mothers and sisters who are protesting on the road," added Patel, who claimed that he had joined BJP after being inspired by late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Earlier last month, around 80 Muslim leaders resigned from their posts in Indore district. Those who put in their papers on the contentious Citizenship law were mostly from Indore, Mhow, Khargone and Dewas.

Several other BJP minority cell members have quit in cities like Bhopal, Khandwa, Harda and at many other places in the last few weeks.

Besides Bhopal, where a protest is continuing at Iqbal Maidan for close to two months, anti-CAA protests are going on in several Madhya Pradesh towns.

