News18 Logo

politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

  • Hyundai
  • Dabur
News18»Politics
1-MIN READ

BJP's N Munirathna Wins RR Nagar Bypoll in Karnataka

BJP's candidate for RR Nagar constituency Munirathna.

BJP's candidate for RR Nagar constituency Munirathna.

N Munirathna of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the byelection to Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency in Karnataka.

BJP candidate N Munirathna on Tuesday won the byelection to Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency in Karnataka, officials said.

Munirathna, who joined BJP last year, defeated his closest rival Kusuma H of the Congress by a margin of over 57,000 votes, they said.

JD(S) ended up distant third.

The bypoll for RR Nagar, held on November 3, was necessitated after the seat fell vacant due to disqualification of the then Congress MLA Munirathna under anti-defection law.

This is the third consecutive victory for Munirathna since 2013 and his first as the BJP candidate.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...