BJP's Narayan Rane Meets Guv, Demands President's Rule in Maha Citing MVA's 'Failure' in Tackling Virus

BJP MP Narayan Rane on Monday met with Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari and demanded imposition of President's rule in view of the Shiv Sena-led state



government's "failure" in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.







Rane told reporters that the Maha Viks Aghadi (MVA) government of the Sena, the NCP and the Congress has messed up the administrative affairs in the time of the unprecedented crisis.







"This government lacked the capacity to run a government. Maharashtra should be put under President's rule. The governor should step in," he said.







Rane said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was inexperienced who cannot steer administration and the police force effectively.







"The condition of hospitals run by the state government and civic bodies is pathetic," the former chief minister said.







He said military should take charge of these functions and help in improving the situation on the healthcare front.







Maharashtra, which continues to be the epicentre of the coronavirus infection, has so far reported 52,667 cases and 1,695 deaths, the highest in the country.