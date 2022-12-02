BJP's Narottam Mishra Takes Swipe at Rahul For Walking With Swara Bhasker; Asks Cong's Stand on Uniform Civil Code

A day after actor Swara Bhasker walked beside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his pan-India Bharat Jodo Yatra, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday asked Congress to clarify its stand on the implementation of the ‘Uniform Civil Code’.

Referring to his earlier jibe at Bhasker being part of alleged ‘Tukde-Tukde’ gang, Mishra in a video posted on Twitter said, “Dear Rahul Gandhi ji, walking with Swara Bhasker, Kanhaiya Kumar and Sushant Singh is not unifying India. India is unified when Article 370 gets revoked, CAA is implemented and triple talaq is banned. Now is the time for one nation and one rule."

“Doing appeasement politics, you had overturned the Supreme Court verdict in the Shah Bano case. The politics of appeasement has hurt the country. I also request Kamal Nath ji to clarify his stand on Uniform Civil Code," Mishra added.

The comment came a day after Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that a committee will be formed to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

On Thursday, Mishra had taken a jibe at Bhasker’s presence in the yatra. Referring to actor Richa Chadha’s controversial tweet on Galwan, Mishra said, “Richa Chadha gave a statement against the Indian Army and Swara Bhasker supported her. She is the same person who has made pro-Pakistan statements.”

“Kanhaiya Kumar is a part of the yatra, actor Sushant Singh is also there. The girl who said the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan also participated in the yatra. All these ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang members are a part of the yatra. Rahul ji, is this yatra supporting the people trying to divide India?" he added.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday accused BJP of raking up the issue of UCC whenever there are elections. He also asserted that the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was not an event, but a movement.

“BJP always raises the issue of Common (Uniform) Civil Code when polls are due. This time elections are underway in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh," Ramesh told reporters at Sumra Khedi in Agar Malwa district, where the Rahul Gandhi-led foot march reached earlier in the day.

“I have mentioned in Parliament also that the Law Commission headed by Justice B S Chauhan in its 185-page report dated August 31, 2018 on the issue said that Common Civil Code is neither desirable nor necessary…BJP always raises it whenever there are elections," he said.

