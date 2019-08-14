BJP's Neeraj Shekhar Files Nomination Papers for Rajya Sabha Bypoll from UP

Lucknow: Neeraj Shekhar, son of former prime minister Chandra Shekhar, on Wednesday filed his nomination papers as the BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Uttar Pradesh.

Neeraj Shekhar, who had recently quit the Samajwadi Party and resigned from the Rajya Sabha seat, filed his papers in the presence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP state unit Swatantra Dev Singh and other senior party leaders.

Interestingly, senior SP leaders, including MLC Ravi Shankar Singh Pappu, were also present as Neeraj Shekhar submitted his nomination papers. He is all set to get elected from the seat unopposed. The term of the seat is up to November 25, 2020.

Wednesday is the last day of filing of papers for the Rajya Sabha bypoll and scrutiny will be done on August 16.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is August 19.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.