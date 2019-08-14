BJP's Neeraj Shekhar Files Nomination Papers for Rajya Sabha Bypoll from UP
Neeraj Shekhar, who had recently quit the Samajwadi Party and resigned from the Rajya Sabha seat, filed his papers in the presence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP state unit Swatantra Dev Singh and other senior party leaders.
Former SP leader Neeraj Shekhar joins the BJP in the presence of party general secretary Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Credit: ANI Twitter)
Lucknow: Neeraj Shekhar, son of former prime minister Chandra Shekhar, on Wednesday filed his nomination papers as the BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Uttar Pradesh.
Interestingly, senior SP leaders, including MLC Ravi Shankar Singh Pappu, were also present as Neeraj Shekhar submitted his nomination papers. He is all set to get elected from the seat unopposed. The term of the seat is up to November 25, 2020.
Wednesday is the last day of filing of papers for the Rajya Sabha bypoll and scrutiny will be done on August 16.
The last date for withdrawal of candidature is August 19.
