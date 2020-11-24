BJP’s New Slogan is ‘Becho India’: KTR Accuses Saffron Party of Being on a ‘Selling Spree’

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, TRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP leaders by calling them “cousins of Hitler’s Propaganda Minister Goebbels”.

“From state leaders to central ministers, everyone is spreading hatred and lies,” KTR said during a press conference at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad. “The BJP today is hiding its inefficiency behind its lies,” he said.

The TRS working president also accused the BJP government of being on “a selling spree”. “They are selling Air India, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), and are also privatising the prestigious Indian Railways. “We are scared they will sell Charminar, Golconda, and privatise GHMC if given the opportunity,” he said, adding, “The BJP is working with a sole slogan ‘Becho India’. We appeal to the people ‘Socho India’,”

KTR rubbished Prakash Jawadekar’s act of releasing a charge sheet against TRS. “He stated that in the charge sheet released, they termed our government as the TRS-AIMIM government. In reality, we were never in an alliance with the MIM. This shows their ill intentions and their hatred for the Muslim community.”

"Why did they release the charge sheet? Is it for achieving exceptional progress in just six years, which the states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand created but the BJP couldn't achieve?” KTR asked.

The youth of Hyderabad, he said, should file charge sheets against the BJP for cancelling the ITIR project in Hyderabad. “Migrant workers should also file charge sheets against the BJP for charging money for their rail travel and food expenses during the lockdown,” He added.

KTR said that even the God should file charge sheet against BJP for using the term ‘Act of God’ and blaming the God for a slowdown to cover their failed economic policies and inefficiency. “When we demand our rightful share in taxes, they term us as separatists. But in reality, BJP leaders are the real separatists who were with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir.”

In a strong retort, KTR hurled 50 questions at the BJP leaders, challenging them to provide answers to the people of Telangana and India.