BJP's Nishikant Dubey Moves Privilege Motion Against Tharoor Day After Pegasus Face-Off

The face-off between the BJP and the opposition in the IT committee went a step further on Wednesday when Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey gave a notice to move a privilege motion against committee chairperson Shashi Tharoor.

The development comes a day after BJP MPs walked out of the committee meeting, saying the agenda was not circulated to them properly even as Tharoor went public with it and gave several interviews to media on the same.

The notice request given to the Lok Sabha Speaker reads, “Needless to say that this ‘gentleman’ has not only disrobed the democratic functioning of an august Committee but also exhibited an extreme high level of sycophancy towards his political masters, who still have a false notion of ruling our country and its democratic institutions by way of destroying them bit-by-bit and also creating a ruckus through their cronies like the present Chairperson of the Committee on Information Technology.”

The constant face-off between the government and the opposition over the Pegasus row has also been highlighted here and called the Congress “agenda”.

Dubey’s notice further adds “This goes on to show that Dr. Shashi Tharoor, himself decides the ‘Agenda’ of the sitting of the Committee on Information Technology and soon thereafter, break this news not with the Members of the Committee but to the Media and his Twitter Handle.”

Sources also indicate that after the episode on Tuesday, all the MPs of the BJP are unlikely to attend the IT committee meeting which is slated for 4pm on Wednesday. The Pegasus issue is going to be discussed and officials from the information technology ministry and ministry of communications have also been summoned.

