BJP’s OBC Face From Maharashtra Kapil Patil Set To Take Oath As Minister

Kapil Moreshwar Patil is set to take oath as minister in the Union Cabinet expansion on Wednesday. As many as 43 leaders, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ajay Bhatt, Anurag Thakur, likely be sworn in as ministers today.

Patil, the 60-year-old MP, moved from Nationalist Congress Party to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014 and contested the Lok Sabha elections from Bhiwandi.

In 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, Patil won by 1.55 lakh votes. Since 2019, he has been the member of the standing committee on defence and committee on absence of members from the sittings of the House.

He was the Sarpanch of Dive-Anjur gram panchayat from 1988 to 1992. He was also the former chairman of the Thane District Cooperative Bank. He was a member of Bhiwandi Panchayat Samiti from 1992-1996 and then became its president in 1997. He became the vice-president of Maharashtra BJP in July, 2020. He did Bachelor of Arts from Mumbai University.

Patil is the OBC face of BJP and comes from Agari Samaj. Through him, the BJP is trying to attract OBC voters for Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

He has even demanded to change the name of upcoming Navi Mumbai airport from Balasaheb Thackeray International Airport to DB Patil Airport.

