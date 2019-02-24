LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
BJP's Opposition to Statehood Proves PM Modi Lied to Delhiites in 2014, Says Kejriwal

IANS

Updated:February 24, 2019, 10:54 AM IST
File photo of Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that BJP's opposition to statehood for Delhi was a confession that Modi lied in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief, who is going to sit on an indefinite hunger strike from March 1 over the demand, said the people of Delhi will respond to lies and decades of deceit appropriately now.

"BJP's opposition to statehood for Delhi now is its confession that Modi ji lied to the people of Delhi in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. People of Delhi will respond to lies and decades of deceit appropriately now," Kejriwal said in a series of tweets.

The Chief Minister said LK Advani, as home minister in August 2003, introduced a statehood for Delhi Bill in Lok Sabha.

"Advaniji, as Home Minister, in August 2003 introduced statehood for Delhi Bill in Lok Sabha. Pranab da (former President Pranab Mukherjee) headed parliamentary committee endorsed it in December 2003, but it finally lapsed. Did they intend to just play with the emotions of people of Delhi? Why this injustice with Delhiites?

"Yes, Delhi is India's national capital, so let the Centre keep entire NDMC area under its complete control. How can rest of Delhi, in which Delhiites elect their own government, be kept subservient to the Centre? No more injustice to be tolerated," Kejriwal added.
