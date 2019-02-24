English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP's Opposition to Statehood Proves PM Modi Lied to Delhiites in 2014, Says Kejriwal
The Aam Aadmi Party chief, who is going to sit on an indefinite hunger strike from March 1 over the demand, said the people of Delhi will respond to lies and decades of deceit appropriately now.
File photo of Arvind Kejriwal.
Loading...
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that BJP's opposition to statehood for Delhi was a confession that Modi lied in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
The Aam Aadmi Party chief, who is going to sit on an indefinite hunger strike from March 1 over the demand, said the people of Delhi will respond to lies and decades of deceit appropriately now.
"BJP's opposition to statehood for Delhi now is its confession that Modi ji lied to the people of Delhi in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. People of Delhi will respond to lies and decades of deceit appropriately now," Kejriwal said in a series of tweets.
The Chief Minister said LK Advani, as home minister in August 2003, introduced a statehood for Delhi Bill in Lok Sabha.
"Advaniji, as Home Minister, in August 2003 introduced statehood for Delhi Bill in Lok Sabha. Pranab da (former President Pranab Mukherjee) headed parliamentary committee endorsed it in December 2003, but it finally lapsed. Did they intend to just play with the emotions of people of Delhi? Why this injustice with Delhiites?
"Yes, Delhi is India's national capital, so let the Centre keep entire NDMC area under its complete control. How can rest of Delhi, in which Delhiites elect their own government, be kept subservient to the Centre? No more injustice to be tolerated," Kejriwal added.
The Aam Aadmi Party chief, who is going to sit on an indefinite hunger strike from March 1 over the demand, said the people of Delhi will respond to lies and decades of deceit appropriately now.
"BJP's opposition to statehood for Delhi now is its confession that Modi ji lied to the people of Delhi in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. People of Delhi will respond to lies and decades of deceit appropriately now," Kejriwal said in a series of tweets.
The Chief Minister said LK Advani, as home minister in August 2003, introduced a statehood for Delhi Bill in Lok Sabha.
"Advaniji, as Home Minister, in August 2003 introduced statehood for Delhi Bill in Lok Sabha. Pranab da (former President Pranab Mukherjee) headed parliamentary committee endorsed it in December 2003, but it finally lapsed. Did they intend to just play with the emotions of people of Delhi? Why this injustice with Delhiites?
"Yes, Delhi is India's national capital, so let the Centre keep entire NDMC area under its complete control. How can rest of Delhi, in which Delhiites elect their own government, be kept subservient to the Centre? No more injustice to be tolerated," Kejriwal added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oscars 2019: Nominee 'Gift Bag' Includes Greek Beachfront Escape, Dinner in Mexico, Poop Emoji Plunger
- AutoSpace - Best of the Week: Bentley Accident in Delhi, 2019 Ford Endeavour Launch & More
- Watch: South Korean Kids Singing 'Vaishnav Jan Toh' to Honour Modi in Seoul is Winning Hearts
- Paddleton Review: Tender Bromance Between Ray Romano and Mark Duplass is A Whiff of Fresh Air
- Alia Bhatt is the Most Stylish Millennial Bridesmaid in Vibrant Designer Lehengas
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results