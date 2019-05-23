English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP's Parvesh Singh Verma Retains West Delhi Seat by a Record Margin of Over 5.7 Lakh Votes
In 2014, he had set a new record of victory margin by winning the seat by a margin of over 2.68 lakh votes, defeating Aam Aadmi Party candidate Jarnail Singh, who ended up at the second spot.
File photo of Parvesh Singh Verma.
New Delhi: BJP's West Delhi candidate Parvesh Singh Verma, who rode on the Modi wave and his father Sahib Singh Verma's goodwill, won a second term with a record margin of over 5.7 lakh votes.
In 2014, he had set a new record of victory margin by winning the seat by a margin of over 2.68 lakh votes, defeating Aam Aadmi Party candidate Jarnail Singh, who ended up at the second spot.
He had polled more votes than AAP and Congress candidates put together.
History repeated itself for Verma as he won by a huge margin of 5,78,486 votes defeating Congress's Mahabal Mishra, who was elected as an MP from the seat in 2009.
Verma not only broke his own record but also became the candidate who registered the highest victory margin in Delhi.
"This is not just a win, this is a historic landslide win for @narendramodi ji @AmitShah ji, for all us, their comrades & every BJP Karyakarta and above all for the People of India," he posted on Twitter.
Before the polls, Verma had exuded confidence that he would retain the seat.
"Water scarcity has been an issue in West Delhi for years. When I took over, I ensured regular water supply in so many colonies so that the role of tanker mafias could be reduced.
"People have seen my work, I am confident I will win again and get a chance to further work on the issues in the constituency," Verma had said.
The son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, in his rallies, urged people to vote for him because of his father's legacy and for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tough stand against terrorism.
Verma's poll planks were promises of regularisation of unauthorised colonies, Delhi University's West Campus for students and decongestion of west Delhi.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held public meetings to garner support for Verma while Sunny Deol, who made his electoral debut from Gurdaspur in Punjab, held a roadshow in west Delhi for him.
Verma had also said he had used Rs 26 crore of the MPLAD funds available to him for building around 650 open gyms in parks and starting several medical van services.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
