BJP’s PC Mohan likely to Win Bangalore-Central, Says News18-IPSOS Survey

As the country awaits the result of the World’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.As per News18-IPSOS survey, BJP candidate PC Mohan may emerge as a winner and retain the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha Constituency based in the southern state of Karnataka.PC Mohan of the BJP is the sitting MP from Bangalore-Central Lok Sabha Constituency. BJP has been winning the seat since 2009 when it came into existence after the delimitation of 2008.In 2014 General Election, PC Mohan had defeated Rizwan Arshad of Congress with a margin of 1,37,500 votes. He obtained 51.8 per cent of the overall votes.In 2009 General Election, PC Mohan had defeated HT Sangliana of Congress with a margin of 35,218 votes. He obtained 40.2 per cent of the overall votes.The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting right.The final results will be announced on May 23.