BJP's Peninsular Pitch | In Karnataka, Party Cautious on BSY Factor amid Infighting, Corruption Woes

From just seven states in 2014 to 17 states in 2022, the BJP footprint has grown beyond traditional strongholds to conquer new forts like the Northeast. But the Wall of Vindhyas has been a tough one to crack so far. In this special series on BJP’s Peninsular Pitch, News18 takes a look at the saffron party’s renewed push for electoral success in southern India.

In Part 6 of the series, we track the BJP’s journey in Karnataka, the southern state where it has had the most success. But the blooming Lotus has also come with its fair share of thorns.

Karnataka has been the BJP’s gateway to the south. Under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa, the Lotus bloomed in the region, yet the party has several challenges despite being in power four times since 2008.

The Bharatiya Janata Party formed its first government in the south under the leadership of Yediyurappa but has had a rocky journey since, one fraught with allegations of corruption, horse-trading, and factionalism.

In less than a year, people in Karnataka will be casting their vote for an election that is being perceived as a tough one, as both the Congress and BJP are struggling with internal factionalism. With the slogan of “Congress-Mukt Bharat" (Congress-free India), the BJP leaders express their confidence of coming back to power on their own, just like they did in 2008 under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa (BSY).

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai declared that the BJP will go to the people with its report card and win their hearts. “Let us make the Lotus bloom in the hearts of the people and the third floor of Vidhana Soudha in the 2023 polls” is a statement that reflects the BJP’s hopes of retaining power on its own.

The fight between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah is leading to a split in the Congress

The party is counting on the discord within the Karnataka Congress to work to its advantage.

“The fight between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah is leading to a split in the Congress. Furthermore, we have been working in the Old Mysore region where the JD(S) has begun to lose its charisma. The gram panchayat elections also show how people are moving towards us, clearly an indicator that the BJP is what people prefer,” said Capt Ganesh Karnik, BJP spokesperson.

There are a few key challenges facing the BJP in Karnataka.

As the ruling party, it is expected to go to the voters, seeking their endorsement for a second term, despite the fact that it has not been able to put up a united front. Corruption has been another major issue that the BJP has had to battle with.

Having changed the chief minister in less than a year and going into campaign with a CM who is yet to firmly establish his control over the state unit and the government, the BJP has its work cut out for the 2023 assembly polls. The Yediyurappa impact still remains and the party understands that without the leader’s support it will not be able to go to the people. Internal squabbles and the need for a strong face, especially in the southern Karnataka region, has also impacted the BJP’s political plan.

Corruption charges

A senior BJP functionary requesting anonymity told News18 that one of the major challenges that the party has been facing since it formed the government in 2008 is corruption.

“Corruption is a big factor and concern in the upcoming polls. While the high command is very clear that there is zero tolerance for corruption, where does one start to deal with the issue? We saw how Eshwarappa was asked to step down (as state minister) by the top brass: a clear message to all. But the state leadership also needs to take some tough measures,” the leader said.

The Basavaraj Bommai-led government had recently been caught in the midst of a major corruption controversy. A civil contractor, in his suicide note, accused former minister KS Eshwarappa of charging commission for a roadwork project. Soon after, the Karnataka Civil Contractors Association accused government officials of demanding a 40 per cent commission for clearing contracts for state-funded projects. This allegation was followed up by another one by Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar Swami who also alleged that the Balehosur Mutt had been asked to pay a 30 per cent commission to government officials to build a guesthouse.

We would need to be a fresh new Karnataka BJP that follows the Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas formula

Interestingly, in the last five years, 310 cases of corruption have been registered and investigated against government officials by the Anti-corruption Bureau. However, the state government has not provided sanctions to prosecute these officials in 72 per cent of these cases.

“We would need to ensure we go with a clean, lean, mean team and seek the support of our voters. We would need to be a fresh new Karnataka BJP that follows the Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas formula,” added another BJP leader on condition of anonymity.

Ensuring a single-party government

In Karnataka, coalition governments are now the norm, but interestingly not one of them has completed a full term. News18 spoke to several senior BJP leaders who were of the opinion that Karnataka can benefit only when a single party rules the state, as coalitions don’t work. The first coalition government in Karnataka was formed in 2004 between the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) under the leadership of Dharam Singh (Congress). But this government lasted less than two years after a series of defections led by JD(S)’s HD Kumaraswamy caused the government to collapse. The scenario was repeated a couple of times. The present government also stands on the support of 18 MLAs who quit the Congress and JD(S) to join the BJP.

“There are internal differences. But every party has them. What is important is that we stand united in front of the people. We take our internal differences as our strength to grow as a party and improve our people management skills. Having said this, we should also ensure that we have a single-party government; or else, governments will come, totter and go,” said a senior BJP leader to News18.

On a question on alliances or seeking support if they fall short of a majority, the leader said that this time the BJP high command has come up with a “winning formula— one that will ensure that the Lotus stands on its own in Karnataka."

Keeping the Lingayat flock together

The BJP understands that part of its success story in the state is tied to Yediyurappa. The senior BJP leader is a crucial factor and the link between the Lingayats and the party —a relationship the BJP cannot afford to sour. Yediyurappa holds strong sway over the Lingayats who form around 17 per cent of Karnataka’s population. Lingayats have been the BJP’s core support, but they are also known to be loyal to Yediyurappa. Such is the clout of the Lingayat community that it can determine the outcome of polls in as many as 90 to 100 constituencies in the 224-seat Karnataka assembly.

The party also needs to ensure that a rebellion like the one led by Yediyurappa in 2012 does not happen again. The former CM was forced to quit the party in 2013 after he faced graft charges. He floated the Karnataka Janata Party (KJP) and it won six seats in the 2013 assembly polls. The Lingayat votes split, severely damaging the BJP’s chances to form the government in the 2013 assembly elections. The party that had won 110 seats in the 2008 polls was reduced to a mere 40 seats in 2013. After much deliberations, Yediyurappa did a “ghar wapsi" (homecoming) to help the BJP consolidate the Lingayat vote base once again for the 2014 general elections. The BJP won 17 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Since then, the party has been cautiously treading over issues related to Yediyurappa.

However, Yediyurappa’s chief ministership too has been chequered. Despite being a four-time CM, his tenures were marred by charges of corruption, a jail term, and internal politicking that led to his resignation, all four times.

In July last year, when Yediyurappa was asked to step down, the Lingayat community came together to back him and all the seers from various Lingayat mutts extended their support to BSY. They even warned the BJP central leadership of unfavourable consequences if he were replaced.

However, the BJP slowly yet deftly manoeuvred around the problem and placed another Lingayat leader and Yediyurappa protege Basavaraj Bommai as the CM.

The fact remains that the BJP needs Yediyurappa to win over the Lingayats, yet it does not want to give him too much power or prominence.

Santhosh and Yediyurappa

Another issue that the BJP leadership has been battling is the power struggle between the party’s national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and Yediyurappa. While BSY is known to have been a mentor to many in the state unit, Santhosh also has handpicked and groomed leaders who today occupy powerful positions in the party, in the state, as well as in Delhi.

Santhosh has been the person who scores of BJP leaders meet to reach out to the high command. He has been the direct line between Narendra Modi-Amit Shah and the state leaders. While he has been involved in party affairs from the Centre, his hold over the state BJP unit grew stronger after the exit of Yediyurappa last year.

The way Yediyurappa ji was treated in 2012 is something none of us will be able to forget or forgive, but at the end of the day we are all dedicated karyakartas

But there have been instances when the Cold War between both leaders was visible for all to see. Sources close to Yediyurappa say that Santhosh has been instrumental in trying to convince the high command to remove BSY from the CM post several times. “That is one wound that will never heal," said a Yediyurappa supporter and BJP state unit leader.

“Clearly there is a Cold War between both leaders. The way Yediyurappa ji was treated in 2012 is something none of us will be able to forget or forgive, but at the end of the day we are all dedicated karyakartas (workers). We will bury differences in the interest of the party. Our aim is to bring in the BJP back with full majority and we will work towards that; so will these leaders.”

A recent announcement by the Bommai cabinet to name the upcoming Shivamogga airport after Yediyurappa was seen as a way of scoring brownie points with BSY who is still nursing his wounds. After several Delhi visits and meetings, Yediyurappa was asked to step down by the high command last year and replaced with Bommai. Bommai’s announcement to name the airport is seen as a way to appease the leader and count on his support for the upcoming elections. Yediyurappa, however, asked Bommai to reconsider the decision and “discuss in appropriate forums, and name the new airport on great people who have contributed to the development of the state, country and history”.

Need for winnable candidates

The winning streak of the BJP in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa has also given the party much-needed confidence. While many in the party believe that the Karnataka BJP has been able to make inroads in areas that were dominated by the Congress and JD(S), leaders agree that there is a lack of a strong face from the Dakshina Kannada region.

“The BJP is focused on strengthening the organisation at the base level. Several committees have been formed to ensure well-oiled machinery. We have to identify winnable candidates. Our strike rate in Dakshina Kannada is far lesser than Central and Northern Karnataka. We need to strengthen Kalyana-Karnataka and we have to work hard there, and the party is finalising a plan for it,” said BJP spokesperson S Prakash.

Karnik adds that the Old Mysore region where the BJP did not have a sizable presence is now slowly moving towards it.

“Our biggest challenge is winning 150 seats. We are very confident that with the development card in the state and the Centre, and with our tallest leader Yediyurappa who at this age has been travelling the length and breadth of the state, we will achieve our target,” he said.

