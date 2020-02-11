Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
BJP's 'Poisonous' Campaign Will Not Work, Says RJD Leader Manoj Jha Congratulating AAP

According to the Election Commission's website, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party is leading in 58 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 12.

PTI

February 11, 2020
Protesters try to remove police barricades during their march against the amended Citizenship Act, NRC and NPR, near Jamia Nagar in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Senior RJD leader Manoj Jha on Tuesday said the biggest message from the Delhi Assembly polls is for the BJP that "poisonous" campaign and statements will not work.

He said the message has also gone out to Bihar where assembly polls are due next year, and to the rest of the country.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had contested the Delhi election on four seats in alliance with the Congress. The alliance was staring at a massive defeat in the national capital.

"We are not at all disappointed, people have given their mandate (for AAP). The biggest message is for the BJP that poisonous campaign and statements will not work," Jha told reporters.

"The message has also gone to Bihar and the rest of the country. Hopefully, the BJP would do course correction and ask its leaders to shun divisive politics," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly was held on Saturday.

According to the Election Commission's website, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party is leading in 58 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 12.

