BJP's Political Ground Shaken by Hindu-Muslim Unity at Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar: Mayawati

A day after Kisan Mahapanchayat called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha in Muzaffarnagar to protest against farm laws by the centre, Bahujan Samaj Party Chief and former CM of UP Mayawati has expressed solidarity towards the movement and expressed anger against BJP over farm laws. The former CM also lauded the Hindu-Muslim solidarity shown during the Mahapanchayat.

“Efforts for Hindu-Muslim communal harmony in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh is commendable. This will certainly help a little in healing the deep wounds of the horrific riots that took place in the SP government in 2013, but it will also make many uncomfortable. Farmers are the pride of the country and the chants of Hindu-Muslim unity from the stage has shaken the political grounds of hatred sown by BJP. Muzaffarnagar also made people remember the riots done during the Congress and SP rule,” Mayawati said on Monday on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has termed the Kisan Mahapanchayat as a wave of people against the BJP rule in the state.

“Yesterday, unprecedented solidarity of farmers in western UP on one side and teachers and general public in eastern UP on the other has shown that the oppressive, divisive, arrogant power of BJP will never return. This is a wave of public opinion against the havoc of BJP. BJP is over!” he said in a tweet.

Earlier on Sunday, farmer’s leader Rakesh Tikait urged farmers and their supporters gathered for the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ to chant ‘Allah hu Akbar’ and ‘Har har Mahadev’ to show solidarity between the two communities.

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Tikait said these chants had been previously raised together and will be raised together in future too. Attacking the ruling BJP, he said, “These people (BJP) have always worked to divide people and are responsible for riots. We will have to stop them. We will have to work constructively. We will not give our Uttar Pradesh in the hands of those responsible for riots.”

Called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, the mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh witnessed a massive turnout of farmers, not just from UP, but also from adjoining states of Uttarakhand, Haryana and Punjab.

