Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Cong Questions 'Sudden' Transfer of HC Judge Muralidhar, Says BJP's 'Politics of Revenge Exposed'

Calling the transfer a classic "hit-and-run injustice" by the BJP government, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said the saffron party's "politics of revenge" has been exposed.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2020, 11:34 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Cong Questions 'Sudden' Transfer of HC Judge Muralidhar, Says BJP's 'Politics of Revenge Exposed'
File photo of Congress communications in charge Randeep Surjewala. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday hit out at the government over the transfer of Delhi High Court Judge S Muralidhar, alleging that the Modi dispensation was waging a battle of revenge against the judiciary.

Muralidhar was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, on a day when a bench headed by him expressed "anguish" over the Delhi Police's failure to register FIRs against alleged hate speeches by BJP leaders Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra, and Anurag Thakur.

Attacking the government over Muralidhar's "sudden" transfer, senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, "It seems those doing justice in country will now not be spared."

Calling the transfer a classic "hit-and-run injustice" by the BJP government, he said the saffron party's "politics of revenge" has been exposed.

"Delhi HC Judge S Muralidhar transferred by the government to save BJP leaders in Delhi violence case," the senior Congress leader said at a press conference here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram