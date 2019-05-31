Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BJP's Prominent SC Face, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Gets Ministry of Social Justice

The Madhya Pradesh MP is the most noticeable face among scheduled castes in the BJP. Earlier, he was in-charge of the scheduled caste Morcha of the BJP in his state.

News18.com

Updated:May 31, 2019, 1:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP's Prominent SC Face, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Gets Ministry of Social Justice
BJP MP Thawarchand Gehlot takes oath on Thursday. (News18)
Loading...
A member of the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, Thawar Chand Gehlot retained his earlier portfolio of social justice and empowerment in Narendra Modi's brand new cabinet.

Political Past:

Gehlot is the most noticeable face among scheduled castes in the BJP. Earlier, he was in-charge of the scheduled caste Morcha of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

Gehlot had entered the Lok Sabha in 1996, 1998, 1999 from the Shajapur constituency. However, he lost the 2009 general election.

From 2000 to 2001 he was appointed a member of Committee on the Empowerment of Women and a member of Consultative Committee, Ministry of External Affairs.

He became the member of Madhya Pradesh Assembly in 1980, 1990 and 1993.

Gehlot was appointed the vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in 1985. He also held the post of party president in Madhya Pradesh from 1986 to 1987.

From 1990 to 1992, he was the minister of state, water resources, Narmada Valley Development, panchayat and rural development in Madhya Pradesh.

He has also been a member of committees like agriculture and welfare of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes and member of consultative committee, Ministry of Labour in 1996 and 1999.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram