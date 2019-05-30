BJP's Prominent SC Face Thawarchand Gehlot Joins Team Modi as Cabinet Minister

Thawarchand Gehlot took oath as a Cabinet minister on Thursday.A member of the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, Gehlot was the minister of social justice and empowerment in the last Narendra Modi government.Gehlot is the most noticeable face among scheduled castes in the BJP. Earlier, he was in-charge of the scheduled caste Morcha of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.Gehlot had entered the Lok Sabha in 1996, 1998, 1999 from the Shajapur constituency. However, he lost the 2009 general election.From 2000 to 2001 he was appointed a member of Committee on the Empowerment of Women and a member of Consultative Committee, Ministry of External Affairs.He became the member of Madhya Pradesh Assembly in 1980, 1990 and 1993.Gehlot was appointed the vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in 1985. He also held the post of party president in Madhya Pradesh from 1986 to 1987.From 1990 to 1992, he was the minister of state, water resources, Narmada Valley Development, panchayat and rural development in Madhya Pradesh.He has also been a member of committees like agriculture and welfare of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes and member of consultative committee, Ministry of Labour in 1996 and 1999.