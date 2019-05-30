English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra ModiPrime Minister
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Prahlad Joshi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahalad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Faggansingh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Ratan Lal Kataria
Renuka Singh Saruta
BJP's Prominent SC Face Thawarchand Gehlot Joins Team Modi as Cabinet Minister
A member of the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, Gehlot was the minister of social justice and empowerment in the last Narendra Modi government.
BJP MP Thawarchand Gehlot takes oath on Thursday. (News18)
Loading...
Thawarchand Gehlot took oath as a Cabinet minister on Thursday.
A member of the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, Gehlot was the minister of social justice and empowerment in the last Narendra Modi government.
Political Past:
Gehlot is the most noticeable face among scheduled castes in the BJP. Earlier, he was in-charge of the scheduled caste Morcha of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.
Gehlot had entered the Lok Sabha in 1996, 1998, 1999 from the Shajapur constituency. However, he lost the 2009 general election.
From 2000 to 2001 he was appointed a member of Committee on the Empowerment of Women and a member of Consultative Committee, Ministry of External Affairs.
He became the member of Madhya Pradesh Assembly in 1980, 1990 and 1993.
Gehlot was appointed the vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in 1985. He also held the post of party president in Madhya Pradesh from 1986 to 1987.
From 1990 to 1992, he was the minister of state, water resources, Narmada Valley Development, panchayat and rural development in Madhya Pradesh.
He has also been a member of committees like agriculture and welfare of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes and member of consultative committee, Ministry of Labour in 1996 and 1999.
A member of the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, Gehlot was the minister of social justice and empowerment in the last Narendra Modi government.
Political Past:
Gehlot is the most noticeable face among scheduled castes in the BJP. Earlier, he was in-charge of the scheduled caste Morcha of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.
Gehlot had entered the Lok Sabha in 1996, 1998, 1999 from the Shajapur constituency. However, he lost the 2009 general election.
From 2000 to 2001 he was appointed a member of Committee on the Empowerment of Women and a member of Consultative Committee, Ministry of External Affairs.
He became the member of Madhya Pradesh Assembly in 1980, 1990 and 1993.
Gehlot was appointed the vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in 1985. He also held the post of party president in Madhya Pradesh from 1986 to 1987.
From 1990 to 1992, he was the minister of state, water resources, Narmada Valley Development, panchayat and rural development in Madhya Pradesh.
He has also been a member of committees like agriculture and welfare of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes and member of consultative committee, Ministry of Labour in 1996 and 1999.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- NASA Streamed a Six-Hour Spacewalk by Two Russian Cosmonauts Live, Watch it Here
- Rinku Singh Banned For 3 Months For Taking Part in Unsanctioned League
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Face Shareholders Vote Amid Pressure of Stepping Down
- Salman Almost Confirmed His Relationship with Katrina, Night King's Mystery Decoded
- This New 'Money Meme' is Desi Twitter's 'Jugaad' For End of the Month Woes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results