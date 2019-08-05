Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BJP's Punjab Ally SAD to Oppose Inter-state Water Dispute Bill in Rajya Sabha

The decision to the oppose the bill, which is listed for consideration in Rajya Sabha on Monday, was taken in an emergency meeting of the party core committee called here by its president Sukhbir Singh Badal, the party said in a statement.

PTI

Updated:August 5, 2019, 12:02 AM IST
File photo of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
File photo of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s ally Shiromani Akali Dal announced on Sunday that it would oppose the inter-state water dispute bill in Rajya Sabha as it, in its current form, was against the interests of Punjab.

The decision to the oppose the Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, which is listed for consideration in Rajya Sabha on Monday, was taken in an emergency meeting of the party core committee called here by its president Sukhbir Singh Badal, the party said in a statement.

"It was unanimously decided that the Bill is against the interests of the people of Punjab. And the party shall apprise the Prime Minister and the Union Jal Shakti Minister on Monday and will urge them not to press this Bill in the Rajya Sabha in the present form," it said.

"SAD will not allow a single drop of water to any other state of the country as there is no surplus water with the state of Punjab," Badal said. The Bill, 2019, which has been passed by Lok Sabha, seeks to amend the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956.



