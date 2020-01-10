Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP's Raj Bala Malik Elected as New Mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

Local BJP MP Kirron Kher, who is an ex-officio member of the House and has one vote, also excercised her franchise.

Ramlal Kondal | News18

Updated:January 10, 2020, 6:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BJP's Raj Bala Malik Elected as New Mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation
Newly elected Chandigarh Mayor Raj Bala Malik with Kirron Kher and other party members.

Chandigarh: BJP's Raj Bala Malik on Friday was elected as the new Mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation here. Malik, an advocate, defeated Congress nominee Gurbaksh Rawat.

Malik polled 22 votes while Rawat got five votes, officials said. The Bharatiya Janata Party has the majority in the 27-member of the MC House with 20 councillors while the Congress has five councillors.

The BJP's ally Shiromani Akali Dal also has one councillor. Local MP Kirron Kher, who is an ex-officio member of the House and has one vote, also excercised her franchise. In order to be elected as Mayor, a nominee needs 14 votes of municipal corporation councillors.

Malik, who was Mayor in 2012 as well, has been elected for a one-year tenure. She was first chosen to the House in 2011 from Congress and became the Mayor a year later. She switched sides to join the BJP in 2014.

Luckily for the BJP, no cross-voting took place this time. The party had to face a major embarrassment last year when its Councilor Satish Kainth had rebelled and contested the mayoral election. Kaint bagged 11 votes in 2019 elections, including 4 of the Congress. He was expelled from the party and had later joined the Congress. The BJP on its part worked hard to keep its flock together before Friday’s poll.

Notably, the BJP has 20 members, SAD 1 and the Congress has 5 members in the municipal corporation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram