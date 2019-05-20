BJP's Raj Kumar Chahar Likely to Win Fatehpur Sikri, Says News18-IPSOS Survey

As the country awaits the result of the World’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.News18-IPSOS suggests that BJP candidate Raj Kumar Chahar may emerge as a winner from the seat of Fatehpur Sikri in the state of Uttar Pradesh.The Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Sribhagwan Sharma as SP-BSP alliance candidate from Fatehpur Sikri. He is a two-time MLA for from Debai Assembly constituency. Three-time MP and President of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Raj Babbar is the Congress candidate.The constituency came into existence in 2008 as a part of the implementation of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies based on the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India constituted in 2002.Earlier in 2014, BJP won this seat with a margin of 1,73,106 votes (17.9 per cent) when the BJP candidate Babulal defeated BSP candidate Seema Upadhyay.In 2009, BSP’s Seema Upadhyay defeated Congress’s Raj Babbar in a close fight with a margin of mere 1.4 per cent.The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.The final results will be announced on May 23.