BJP's Rajasthan Ally RLP Quits NDA Over Farm Laws, Chief Beniwal Says 'Not Stuck to Alliance With Fevicol'

BJP lone Rajasthan ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) walked out of the ruling National Democratic Alliance on Saturday amid massive farmers’ agitation over the new agri-marketing laws, the second NDA constituent to do so after the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Announcing the decision, RLP leader and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal said his party is not “stuck to the alliance with Fevicol”. He added that he would resign from the Lok Sabha as well if the Centre does not roll back the contentious laws.

“I have left the NDA in protest against the three farm laws. These laws are anti-farmer. I have left NDA, but won't forge alliance with Congress,” news agency ANI quoted Beniwal as saying.

Earlier on Saturday, Beniwal joined thousands of farmers who launched their ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march near Jaipur. He had earlier written to Union home minister Amit Shah threatening to reconsider his alliance with the BJP if the farm laws were not withdrawn. He had also quit three parliamentary committees this week in support of the farmers’ protest.

Beniwal was a member of parliamentary committees on industries; petroleum and natural gas; and petitions.