BJP's Rekha Verma Likely to Win Dhaurahra, Says News18-IPSOS Survey

As the country awaits the result of the World’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.News18-IPSOS suggests that BJP candidate Rekha Verma may emerge as the winner from the seat of Dhaurahra in the state of Uttar Pradesh.Arshad Iliyas Siddiqui is contesting on the ticket of SP-BSP alliance. Congress has fielded Kunwar Jitin Prasada, former Minister of State for Human Resource.Dhaurahra is spread over Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur districts of UP. It came into existence in 2008 as a part of the implementation of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies based on the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India constituted in 2002.Earlier in 2014, the BJP won this seat with a margin of 1,25,675 votes (7.9 per cent) when the BJP candidate Rekha Verma defeated BSP’s Daud Ahmad. Rekha collected 3,60,357 votes (34 per cent) while Ahmad got 2,34,682 votes (22.1 per cent).On the other hand, Congress candidate Kunwar Jitin Prasada won with a huge margin of 24.3 per cent against BSP’s Rajesh Kumar Singh in 2009.The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.The final results will be announced on May 23.