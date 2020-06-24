BJP's Sambit Patra Complains to NCW Over Congress MLA Jitu Patwari's 'Misogynistic' Remarks

BJP leader Sambit Patra on Wednesday approached the National Commission for Women against Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Jitu Patwari, saying his "misogynistic" remarks on Twitter project daughters as unwanted.

In a veiled attack on the BJP government at the Centre, Patwari on Twitter had said that in an attempt of giving birth to a son called development, five daughters were born namely demonetisation, GST, inflation, unemployment and economic slowdown.

Taking strong objection to his remarks, Patra, tagging Patwari's tweet, requested the chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma to take note of it.

"Please take note of this highly misogynistic tweet of an elected representative which projects daughters as unwanted and in most regressive manner. This should not go unpunished," he said.

In her reply, Sharma assured action on Patwari's tweet. "Sad that these people with this kind of mind set are calling themselves leaders. What are they teaching to their followers I wonder. Will ask for an explanation from him for sure," Sharma said in a tweet.

After the controversy, Patwari deleted the tweet late on Wednesday night and expressed regret. Patwari clarified that daughters were divine for him.

"As far as daughters are concerned, they are like Goddess. With the expectation of development, I have made a tweet which BJP is using to hide its weaknesses. I am still saying that the entire country is waiting for development," he said.

In another tweet, Patwari said, "Modi ji broke the back of the country's economy by demonetisation, GST, inflation, unemployment and recession. The public endured all this only in the hope of development. I regret if my tweet, with above mentioned intentions, hurt the sentiments of anybody."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also reacted strongly to Patwari's tweet and criticised it.

