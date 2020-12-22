BJP's Saumitra Khan Claims Astrologer Told Wife to Join TMC, Sujata Says 'Still Wearing Sindoor'

As BJP MP Saumitra Khan's wife Sujata Mondal joined the Trinamool Congress on Monday, the dramatic case between her partner continued to play out.

A furious Saumitra Khan hastily called a press conference hours after Sujata Mondal joined the TMC, where he revealed his decision to sever their 10-year relationship and send her divorce papers.

A weeping Saumitra Khan said, though he wished her well, that an astrologer had tricked his wife Sujata into joining the TMC. He said that the astrologer convinced Sujata Mondal that if she changed her party, she would get a high post, reveals an India Today report. He also accused the TMC of breaking-up his family and asked Sujata to drop his surname.

"Today the TMC stole my family's Lakshmi. I don't know what post they promised her. They might make her the CM of the state. But I just want to request her to stop using up my Khan surname," he said.

However, after Khan's announcement, Mondal said she had never thought of breaking their marriage. "I don't know who is making him say this. Some people, with no families of their own, take joy in breaking others' homes," she said, adding that there were many examples of two people being in different parties.

Mondal asked whether Khan wanted them to separate because she joined TMC and wanted to create some space for herself and gain respect. "I will never wish him ill. May he succeed in everything. Whether he considers me his wife or not, I still consider him my husband. I wear the sindoor in his name," she said.

On his request to drop her surname, Mondal said women should no longer be identified by their husband or father's name. "I want to live in a world where women are recognised by their work and not by their name. I don't want to be identified by my husband or father's surname. Henceforth, I want to be known as Sujata Mondpl and through my work," she said.

On Monday, Sujata was inducted to the Trinamool Congress in the presence of senior leader and MP Saugata Roy and dramatic visuals of her waving the ‘Jora Phool’ (grass flower) flag went viral. Addressing a presser, she said, “I have decided to join the TMC because of the BJP’s dirty politics. They are luring political leaders from other parties by showing them a wonderland. They were told that they will get plum posts and some were given assurances of becoming the Chief Minister."

Further, Sujata accused the BJP of “not respecting those who actually deserve it”, adding that it’s only the TMC and its supremo Mamata Banerjee who can “take Bengal towards development and save the state from divisive politics”. “Today I am feeling very happy to join Didi," she said.

Interestingly, in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it was Sujata who single-handedly managed Khan’s election campaign given that he was barred from Bankura, where his Lok sabha constituency Bishnupur falls, by an order of the Calcutta High Court regarding a case of extorting money.

In the absence of Khan, Sujata campaigned for him, which fetched him a victory by a margin of 78,047 votes against Trinamool Congress’ Shyamal Santra, even without holding any roadshow or addressing any political rally.

Khan had defected to the BJP in January.

Sujata is known for her organisational and campaigning skills at the booth levels and the TMC will utilise it in strengthening booths in Khan’s bastion.