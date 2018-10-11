BJP’s ‘Shatru’ Finds New Friend in Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav

Dissident BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha along with Yashwant Sinha arrived in Lucknow on Thursday to attend a programme organised by Samajwadi Party to mark the birth anniversary of Jai Prakash Narayan.Both leaders shared the stage with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.Speaking to News18, BJP MP Shatrughan Singh said, “I am here to pay tribute to the great leader Jai Prakash Narayan. I had entered politics because I was inspired by him.”Praising the SP chief, Sinha said, “Akhilesh Yadav is a rising star of politics. He (Akhilesh) is undoubtedly the most popular and strong leader in Uttar Pradesh.”The MP from Patna Sahib added that he would discuss the political future with Yadav. “I will discuss on the future politics with Akhilesh, we all are the similar pitch as we all respect Jai Prakash Narayan. We are more like a one big family.”Commenting on the mahagathbandhan, he said, “Who will play what role in the grand alliance will be revealed with time,” said Sinha.Meanwhile, former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha stepped up his attack on the Narendra Modi government and said that the present conditions in the country were similar to the Emergency.“It’s like Emergency in our country these days. Those who disagree with the government are being harassed. It is time to fight Duryodhan and Dushasan,” said Yashwant Sinha.He added that it was amusing to see that the defence minister of the country was clueless about Rafale deal.Both BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha and Yashwant Sinha have been voicing their dissent against the Narendra Modi government for quite some time now. Earlier, both the leaders had joined Aam Aadmi Party’s five-phase ‘padyatra’ against the Modi government in yet another act of defiance against the saffron party.