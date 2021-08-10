BJP's State Chief Says TMC’s 'Mission Tripura' is to Retain National Status

Tripura BJP President Dr Manik Saha claimed that the main objective behind Trinamool Congress’s ‘Mission Tripura’ is to retain the national party status as Mamata Banerjee is eyeing a 5 per cent vote share in the State in the upcoming Assembly polls in 2023.

The Election Commission (EC) had earlier issued notices to TMC, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) asking why their ‘national party’ status should not be revoked following their performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Then, the political parties have urged the EC not to take away their national party status and requested the national poll body to give a fresh opportunity to improve their electoral performance.

As per ‘Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment)’ specified under Paragraph 6B of the 1968 Order, a political party can only be considered as ‘National Party’ if its vote share is 6 per cent in the last Assembly polls in each of any four states where they have contested, as well as four seats in the last Lok Sabha polls; or 2 per cent of all Lok Sabha seats in the last such election, with MPs elected from at least three States; or recognition as a State party in at least four States.

Speaking to News18 over the phone, Tripura BJP president Dr Manik Saha, said, “TMC is least bothered about the welfare of people in Tripura. Their main objective is to retain the national party status and they are eyeing a 5 per cent vote share for that. BJP is very much organised in Tripura and there is no chance of TMC here.”

When asked if the TMC has intensified their campaign in Tripura as they want to form a government in 2023, Saha said, “It won’t be an easy task. In the past, the people of Tripura have rejected Mamata Banerjee and her party.

People here rejected the Left Front because of their violence and atrocities. They reposed their faith in Narendra Modi ji and our Biplab Deb ji. Similarly, they do not like the way TMC workers/leaders are terrorising the people in Bengal. Those who are coming from West Bengal with ill intentions are not accepted by the people here. We will fight them politically as we don’t believe in political violence.”

In the context of the arrest of TMC workers in Tripura, he said, “I believe they violated some rules and based on that actions were taken against them. It is unethical to interfere in administrative work.”

When asked whether he is worried over Pradyot Manikya’s newly launched political party Tiprasa Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha and its ally Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT) because they won 18 seats in tribal areas’ district council polls, which covers nearly 20 Assembly seats out of total 60, in April this year, Saha said, “We are not worried about Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) election results, because out of 11 seats where we contested, BJP won nine. One independent supported us, so our tally is 10 now. Soon there will be two nominated members and the final tally will be 12. In a nutshell, there are a total of 30 seats (including two nominated), TIPRA Motha won 18 seats and our tally will be 12.”

He further said, “In the past, our performance was not good (TTAADC elections) but the recent results showed that people want to see the BJP government once again in 2023.”

The TTAADC covers more than 67 per cent of the total geographical area and one-third of the total state population of Tripura. The TTAADC has a total of 30 seats, of which 28 are for elected members, while two are nominated by the State Governor.

Referring to AITC’s ‘Bhohiragoto’ (outsiders) jab at BJP leaders during the recently held Assembly polls in West Bengal, he said, “We are not like them. We believe in ‘atithi devo bhava’. We believe in non-violence anyone can come to Tripura and we will fight them politically.”

