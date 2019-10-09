Take the pledge to vote

BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Elected Unopposed to Rajya Sabha Seat in UP Vacant after Arun Jaitley's Death

BJP candidate Sudhanshu Trivedi has been elected to the Rajya Sabha on the seat which fell vacant following the death of BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley.

PTI

Updated:October 9, 2019, 6:13 PM IST
Sudhanshi Trivedi, who had filed his nomination papers on Friday, was declared elected unopposed on Wednesday, the last day of withdrawal of names. (Image: Twitter/Sudhanshu Trivedi)

Lucknow: BJP candidate Sudhanshu Trivedi was on Wednesday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

He has been elected to the Rajya Sabha on the seat which fell vacant following the death of BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley.

Trivedi, who had filed his nomination papers on Friday, was declared elected unopposed on Wednesday, the last day of withdrawal of names, special secretary to the Vidhan Sabha B B Dubey said.

He was personally present to receive his certificate, Dubey said.

Senior ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government, including Brijesh Pathak, Ashutosh Tandon, Mohsin Raza and UP BJP vice president J P S Rathore were present along with Trivedi, who is National spokesperson of the BJP.

Trivedi's win was all but certain due to the huge majority the BJP enjoys in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Jaitley, who died in August this year, was elected last year and his tenure was till 2024.

Trivedi, who is equally articulate in Hindi as well as English, is making his debut in Parliament after being associated with the BJP for a long period.

