BJP's Sunny Deol Gets a Surprise Kiss from Fan During Roadshow

: BJP's Gurdaspur candidate Sunny Deol on Thursday was struck with a surprise during a roadshow when a woman climbed on the vehicle and kissed him on the cheek.The whole incident was caught on camera and was widely shared.In the video, Deol can be seen concerned for the woman's safety as she climbed on the vehicle. He ensured that she got off the vehicle without an accident.The 62-year-old kicked off his election campaign recently by reminding voters of the patriotic character he played in Gadar and referred to his 'dhai kilo ka haath' from another movie.Sunny is pitted against Congress state unit President Sunil Jakhar, who won the October 2017 by-election with a margin of 1.92 lakh votes.Punjab will vote on May 19.