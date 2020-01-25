Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP's Tajinder Bagga Lands in Trouble Over Campaign Song for Delhi Polls, EC Issues Notice

The song 'Bagga Bagga Har Jagah' was uploaded on Twitter and forwarded on several WhatsApp groups minutes after Bagga's candidature was announced.

Sumedha Kirti | News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2020, 8:28 AM IST
BJP's Tajinder Bagga Lands in Trouble Over Campaign Song for Delhi Polls, EC Issues Notice
File photo of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

New Delhi: The Election Commission has issued a notice to BJP's Hari Nagar Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga over his campaign song video. He has been directed to state within 48 hours why the expenditure for the song shouldn't be computed and added to his election expenses.

The song 'Bagga Bagga Har Jagah' was uploaded on Twitter and forwarded on several WhatsApp groups minutes after Bagga's candidature was announced. The two-minute-long song describes the BJP candidate as a "Sardar who wages war on traitors".

Reacting to the notice by the Returning Officer, Bagga claimed that the song was released before he had filed his nomination and had only been posted again. "This song was released before my nomination and has only been re-posted now. I respect the Election Commission and our lawyers are replying to them," the BJP leader was quoted as saying by ANI.

The notice also states that the decision of the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) will be final on the subject if Bagga fails to reply within the prescribed time.

According to a report in Indian Express, Bagga's song has been written by a third-year engineering student, who hails from Lucknow and is studying computer science engineering at a Noida-based college.

The student, Shashank Dixit, had also written a song called 'Yaddasht' and uploaded it on YouTube after actor Deepika Padukone visited JNU in solidarity with students assaulted on January 5 on campus.

From slapping former AAP leader Prashant Bhushan and disrupting Arundhati Roy's book event to selling tea outside Congress headquarters as a protest against Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks, Bagga has never failed to hog limelight, including for his numerous Twitter spats. BJP's rivals often accuse Bagga, who has over 6.4 lakh followers, of being a "Twitter troll".

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

