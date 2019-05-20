Take the pledge to vote

BJP's Tejaswi Surya Likely to Win Bangalore South, Says News18-IPSOS Survey

The seat has been a BJP stronghold since the year 1991. BJP leader Ananth Kumar, who died in November last year, represented the constituency for the party for six consecutive terms beginning from 1996.

May 20, 2019
BJP Bengaluru South Constituency candidate Tejaswi Surya greeting supporters during a road show of BJP President Amit Shah in Bengaluru.
As the country awaits the result of the World’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.

As per the News18-IPSOS survey, BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya may emerge as the winner from the Bangalore South Lok Sabha Constituency based in the southern state of Karnataka.

Bangalore South Lok Sabha Constituency is vacant since the demise of BJP leader Ananth Kumar in November 2018. He had been representing the constituency since the year 1996.

It has been a BJP stronghold since the year 1991.

In 2014 General Election, Ananth Kumar had defeated the Congress candidate Nandan Nilekani with a margin of 2,28,575 votes. He obtained 56.9 per cent of the overall votes.

In 2009 General Election, Ananth Kumar had defeated the Congress candidate Krishna Byre Gowda with a margin of 37,612 votes. He received 48.2 per cent of overall votes.

The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting right.

The final results will be announced on May 23.
