English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP's U-turn on Infiltration From Bangladesh After Backlash Over Citizenship Bill in Assam
BJP spokespersons claimed at a press conference here that the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will not bring in any new foreigner into India.
BJP spokesperson Swapnanil Barua at a press conference in Guwahati. (Image: Facebook)
Loading...
Guwahati: After making the issue of illegal infiltration a major poll plank in the 2014 Lok Sabha and 2016 assembly elections in Assam, the ruling BJP Thursday claimed no Bangladeshi national has illegally entered into India in the last 10 years.
BJP spokespersons claimed at a press conference here that the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will not bring in any new foreigner into India.
"No infiltration is happening at this moment. Illegal migration happened only earlier.
"We can say that in the last 10 years, no infiltration took place from Bangladesh," BJP spokesperson Swapnanil Barua said.
Bangladeshis are not migrating to India because of economic reasons as they now go to Europe, Gulf or other developed regions, he said.
"In Europe or Gulf, they get a minimum wage of around Rs 3,000 per day. In India, they can earn a maximum of Rs 1,000. So, why should they come here," he asked.
Another spokesperson Mominul Awal said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, if passed, will not bring any new Hindu Bangladeshi into India.
"There is no scope or provision to give citizenship to new people. It is only for those people who are already living here.
Only they will get a scope to apply and the DC concerned will verify their applications," he added.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which was passed by Lok Sabha two days ago, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslims, who fled religious persecution in
Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan and entered India before December 31, 2014.
BJP spokespersons claimed at a press conference here that the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will not bring in any new foreigner into India.
"No infiltration is happening at this moment. Illegal migration happened only earlier.
"We can say that in the last 10 years, no infiltration took place from Bangladesh," BJP spokesperson Swapnanil Barua said.
Bangladeshis are not migrating to India because of economic reasons as they now go to Europe, Gulf or other developed regions, he said.
"In Europe or Gulf, they get a minimum wage of around Rs 3,000 per day. In India, they can earn a maximum of Rs 1,000. So, why should they come here," he asked.
Another spokesperson Mominul Awal said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, if passed, will not bring any new Hindu Bangladeshi into India.
"There is no scope or provision to give citizenship to new people. It is only for those people who are already living here.
Only they will get a scope to apply and the DC concerned will verify their applications," he added.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which was passed by Lok Sabha two days ago, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslims, who fled religious persecution in
Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan and entered India before December 31, 2014.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth Doesn’t Do Anything Special in Petta and That’s Not Good News
- Following Protests by Congress Activists, The Accidental Prime Minister Screening Stopped in Ludhiana
- Sonam, Sunita & Rhea Kapoor are Elegance Personified in White-Gold Outfits by Rohit Bal
- Google Responds to Irate Pixel Customer Who Put up Anti-Google Posters Around Delhi
- Doomsday May Be Postponed, After New Data from Antarctica Gives Glimmer of Hope
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results