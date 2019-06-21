Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BJP's Victory after SP-BSP Alliance in UP, A Big Thing: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Claiming that people gave overwhelming support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said after the SP-BSP alliance, people were making a different guess but they could not get even 40 per cent of the votes.

PTI

Updated:June 21, 2019, 11:05 PM IST

File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)
Lucknow: On his first visit to Lucknow after getting re-elected to Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the BJP victory in the General Election was a big thing as the party increased its seats and the vote share despite the SP-BSP alliance.

Claiming that people gave overwhelming support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said after the SP-BSP alliance, people were making a different guess but they could not get even 40 per cent of the votes.

"On the contrary, the BJP got nearly 50 per cent of votes in the state," he said.

"Even after staying in power for five years, there was no anti-incumbency, but on the contrary, there was pro-incumbency. The BJP enhanced its vote share and also its number of MPs. This is indeed a big thing," he added.

He also praised the soldiers for enhancing the pride of the country.

"They carried out a surgical strike and then conducted an air strike, telling the entire world that India is not a weak country," Singh said.

The minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's point of view was that basic necessities of people should at least be fulfilled.

Discussions with the state government on various mega projects had already started, he said.

Striking an emotional chord with those present on the occasion, Rajnath Singh said he would remain indebted to people of Lucknow for showering love and affection on him.

"The party workers in Lucknow worked very hard and I want to thank everyone," he said. PTI

