BJP's VK Singh Likely to Win Ghaziabad, Says News18-IPSOS Survey

As the country awaits the result of the World’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.News18-IPSOS suggests that BJP candidate VK Singh may emerge as the winner from the seat of Ghaziabad in the state of Uttar Pradesh. he is contesting against SP-BSP alliance candidate Suresh Bansal from the Samajwadi Party and Dolly Sharma from the Congress.Singh, a retired army officer, has served as the Minister of State for External Affairs in the NDA-led Modi government. He is also the sitting MP from the same constituency. Bansal is the former MLA from Ghaziabad.The Ghaziabad constituency came into existence in 2008 as a part of the implementation of the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies based on the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India constituted in 2002.Earlier in 2014, the BJP won this seat with a huge margin of 5,67,260 votes (42.3 per cent) when Singh defeated Congress’s actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar. Singh had got 7,58,482 votes.In 2009, senior BJP leader and incumbent Home Minister Rajnath Singh had defeated Congress’s Surendra Prakash Goel with a margin of 10.9 per cent votes.The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.The final results will be announced on May 23.