Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BJP's VK Singh Likely to Win Ghaziabad, Says News18-IPSOS Survey

In 2014, the BJP won this seat with a huge margin of 5,67,260 votes (42.3 per cent) when Singh defeated Congress’s actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar.

News18.com

Updated:May 20, 2019, 9:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP's VK Singh Likely to Win Ghaziabad, Says News18-IPSOS Survey
File Photo of Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh (Image : PTI).
Loading...
As the country awaits the result of the World’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.

News18-IPSOS suggests that BJP candidate VK Singh may emerge as the winner from the seat of Ghaziabad in the state of Uttar Pradesh. he is contesting against SP-BSP alliance candidate Suresh Bansal from the Samajwadi Party and Dolly Sharma from the Congress.

Singh, a retired army officer, has served as the Minister of State for External Affairs in the NDA-led Modi government. He is also the sitting MP from the same constituency. Bansal is the former MLA from Ghaziabad.

The Ghaziabad constituency came into existence in 2008 as a part of the implementation of the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies based on the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India constituted in 2002.

Earlier in 2014, the BJP won this seat with a huge margin of 5,67,260 votes (42.3 per cent) when Singh defeated Congress’s actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar. Singh had got 7,58,482 votes.

In 2009, senior BJP leader and incumbent Home Minister Rajnath Singh had defeated Congress’s Surendra Prakash Goel with a margin of 10.9 per cent votes.

The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.

The final results will be announced on May 23.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram