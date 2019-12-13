New Delhi: A delegation of BJP's women parliamentarians including Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday approached the Election Commission and demanded "strongest possible action" against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comment on rape.

Irani charged Gandhi with using rape as a "political tool" in the wake of assembly polls in Jharkhand.

