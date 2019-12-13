Take the pledge to vote

BJP's Women MPs Approach EC Over Rahul Gandhi's Remark, Smriti Irani Says 'He's Using Rape as Political Tool'

Irani charged Gandhi with using rape as a 'political tool' in the wake of assembly polls in Jharkhand.

December 13, 2019
Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani addresses with Saroj Pandey, Ritika Pathak and Maneka Gandhi, Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt and others BJP MP after a meeting with Election Commission officers in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (PTI)

New Delhi: A delegation of BJP's women parliamentarians including Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday approached the Election Commission and demanded "strongest possible action" against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comment on rape.

Irani charged Gandhi with using rape as a "political tool" in the wake of assembly polls in Jharkhand.

