BJP's Youth Wings Develop 'Ram Dhun' Ringtone for Devotees
Ram Dhun is meant to effectively propagate the message about Ram temple construction in Ayodhya, said Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha general secretary.
Representational image (Reuters)
Ayodhya: In a bid to garner support for the construction of a Ram Temple here, the BJP's youth wing has come out with "Ram Dhun", a one-minute devotional song, which can be downloaded as a ringtone to mobile phones by devotees.
Abhijat Mishra, the national general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, said the "Ram Dhun" is meant to "effectively propagate the message about Ram temple construction in Ayodhya".
Fervent appeals are being made to people to download the "Jai Jai Shri Ram" tune to their mobiles, he said. "More than 10,000 people have downloaded it in just a couple of days, Mishra told PTI.
The tune will "create positive vibes" for the receiver and those around him, he said. "Lord Ram is the biggest symbol of harmony. He broke caste barriers and took members from different sections of society along on his mission, he said. "Lord Ram is the identity of India, and he had made India a true global superpower. A grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will restore India's glorious history, Mishra said.
